Here Are the Highlights of Bayern Munich's 27-0 Preseason Win
German power Bayern Munich kicked off its preseason schedule on Tuesday and boy did the team do it in style. Die Roten won its first match of the lead-up to the 2023-24 campaign 27-0. No, that's not a typo. Bayern defeated non-professional side FC Rottach-Egern in the matchup that seemed more fun than serious.
Here are some of the highlights from the absolute beatdown:
Most of Bayern's top guns played in the match and it looked like it. They just absolutely dominated and were scoring at will. As would be expected.
It's probably nice for the opponents to be on the field with world class opponents, but I'm not sure what Bayern gets out of this. It looks more like target practice than an actual soccer match. The club has won the Bundesliga for 11-straight seasons, and that stretch includes five Champions League titles. They could probably use a stiffer test to get ready for the new campaign. I'm sure it was fun for all involved, though.