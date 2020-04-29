Bashaud Breeland Explains Circumstances Behind Arrest on Twitter
By Liam McKeone | Apr 29 2020
Many of us awoke this morning to news that Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Bashaud Breeland had been arrested in South Carolina last night. Per ESPN, Breeland was reportedly charged with resisting arrest, having an open container in a motor vehicle, driving without a license, and possession of less than 28 grams of marijuana or less than 10 grams of hash.
Breeland took to his Twitter account to defend himself and explain what happened to the court of public opinion. Given the timestamps on the tweets, it seems like he did so soon after he was arrested.
So that doesn't really explain anything in particular, but that is probably best for Breeland. The Kansas City Chiefs cornerback played in all 16 games and every postseason game during the team's championship run last season. He signed a one-year contract with the Chiefs earlier this month.