Baseball Game Briefly Transforms Into Beautiful Cinema
By Kyle Koster | Jul 29 2020
The Atlanta Braves traveled to Tampa to play the Rays in what is arguably the least picturesque setting in all of baseball, Tropicana Field. But a great director can draw magic out of anything. Remember that creepy kid from American Beauty? All he had was a floating bag and he made it work. Until things went horribly wrong, of course.
You see, gorgeous cinematography can raise the stakes of any scene, including a strike-em-out-throw-em-out double play.
The camera operator simply did not have to go this hard! The framing and pan are beautiful. If I knew more film words I'd add them here. Alas, my parents never believed in my dreams to go study motion pictures at USC like one Dawson Leery.
Cool clip, though.