Bartolo Colon Is Looking Downright Svelte These Days
Bartolo Colon was one of the most celebrated pitchers in baseball over his 21 major league seasons, in no small part to his unique frame. The former Cy Young winner and four-time All-Star remains listed at 5-foot-11, 285 pounds on his Baseball Reference page, and skeptical minds everywhere wonder if he ever tipped the 300-pound mark while carving up batters and eating up innings.
Colon last pitched in MLB back in 2018, but he has yet to officially retire and it's not completely out of the realm of possibility that some magic remains in that 49-year-old right arm. Over the past two years, the pitcher has implemented a new routine that has him, if you'll excuse the cliché, in the best shape of his life.
Here he is back during his last season with the Texas Rangers.
And here, courtesy of his Instagram page, is a current look.
The guy looks great. Any team that finds itself out of contention down the stretch should give serious consideration to picking him up for a spot start or two. Who among us would not be at least tempted to swing by the ballpark and watch Colon become the oldest player since Jamie Moyer to appear in a game?