Bart Scott Says Cleveland Browns 'Absolutely' Better With Case Keenum Instead of Baker Mayfield
Today on First Take host Molly Qerim asked if the Cleveland Browns were better off with Case Keenum starting at quarterback than Baker Mayfield. Bart Scott volunteered to go first, warning everyone that people would think he was being hot-take-y, but that the Browns are "absolutely better" with Keenum.
Keenum started in place of Mayfield last week and the Browns won. Keenum completed 21 of 33 passes for 199 yards and one touchdown. Those numbers may not sound impressive, but they're in line with what Mayfield has done this season, throwing for an average of 245 yards and one touchdown a game. Before Keenum's start last Thursday, Scott argued Mayfield isn't that much better than his backup.
Mayfield was taking snaps with the starters today and the job is most definitely his, but if the Browns don't turn things around with Mayfield being a major catalyst then Scott will not be the last person to suggest this.