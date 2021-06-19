The Big Lead
Barstool Sports' Dave Portnoy Was Suspended From Twitter, Quickly Reinstated

Ryan Phillips
Jun 18, 2021, 10:41 PM EDT
Dave Portnoy was suspended from Twitter Friday evening in what came as a bit of a shock to most on the website. It was unclear what he was banned for. The founder of Barstool Sports was reinstated a few hours later, so it's not clear if the ban was a mistake or not.

After he disappeared #freeportnoy rapidly trended on Twitter. No one seemed to understand why he got the boot and several news organizations quickly posted stories about the suspension.

Here's the tweet that might have done it, since it has been removed from his timeline:

Portnoy announced he was back a few hours later at 9:09 p.m. ET:

Apparently his offense wasn't that serious. Maybe someone at headquarters had a quick trigger on the ban button, then the company thought better of it.

