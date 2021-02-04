Roundup: Barstool Conservatives; Golden Globe Nominations; Lil Uzi Vert's Face Mod
By Stephen Douglas | Feb 4, 2021, 7:00 AM EST
Golden Globe nominees ... the Internet is trying to cancel Chris Pratt ... the true story behind the GameStop meme stocks ... one of the insurrectionists asked a judge for permission to go on vacation and got it ... how about a giant wave that looks like Poseidon ... the government might us Mafia laws to prosecute Capitol rioters ... and they don't tip well ... Kyle Rittenhouse violated terms of his release, but I'm sure nothing bad will happen to him when they find him anyway so .... the New York Times wrote a real estate porn horror story about ... Marty Schottenheimer has been moved to hospice care ... Lil Uzi Vert pierced his forehead with a $24 million diamond ... that's it ... just move on with your day ...
Division III has canceled their winter championships. [NCAA]
Catching up with the former New England Patriots who missed the Brady - Belichick Super Bowl wins. [Sports Illustrated]
Texas Rangers writer Levi Weaver shares his story after hearing Drew Robinson's. [The Athletic]
The rise of the Barstool conservatives. [The Week]
The real NFL MVP this season? Rob Gronkowski's mom. [ESPN]
Jared Goff didn't want to be a Ram if they didn't want him. [NFL]
Jake Paul something something Floyd Mayweather something something.
Jalen Hurts did an awesome thing.
I love country music.