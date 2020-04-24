Barking News: Dogs Interrupt Adam Schefter on 'Get Up'
By Kyle Koster | Apr 24 2020
Adam Schefter, probably operating on very little sleep, was raring to go on Get Up this morning in the wake of an actual football event. The Schefter family dogs were as well, and announced their presence with authority. They let the NFL insider know that they wanted to go outside with a serious of barks that reached a distracting enough level to be addressed.
The dogs were rewarded with some screen time which seems like the wrong message but really isn't any of my business.
Not to don a tinfoil hat here or anything, but is it at all possible the canines are working in concert with LeRoy to send a message about the real news-breaking alpha? Time to work some sources.