Roundup: 'Barbie' Hits $1 Billion at Box Office; Julie Ertz Retires From USWNT; Penguins Trade For Erik Karlsson
U.S. eliminated at World Cup ... Train derailment kills at least 30 in Pakistan ... Italy wants to walk back its embrace of China ... Stock futures inch higher heading into new week ... "Barbie" surpassed $1 billion at the global box office ... Ukraine strikes two bridges connected to occupied Crimea ... California's Joshua trees face the threat of fire ... "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" and "Meg 2" opened bigger than expected ... "The Fugitive" turns 30 ... Julie Ertz retires from USWNT after World Cup heartbreak ... Jake Paul beat Nate Diaz by unanimous decision ... Jose Ramirez had words for Tim Anderson after fight ... Penguins acquire Erik Karlsson from Sharks ... Latest NFL rumors ...
