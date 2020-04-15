Roundup: Barack Obama Endorses Joe Biden, University of Cincinnati Drops Men's Soccer Program
By Liam McKeone | Apr 15 2020
Demi Lovato and Taylor Swift are no longer besties, a devastating blow... Apple sees iPhone sales rebound in China... Mathematical genius John Horton Conway passes away at 82... JPMorgan stocks take a big hit... Inside Philadelphia's famous rare book collection... Group of pastors sue California officials for 'criminalizing' church attendance... Yankees co-owner Hank Steinbrenner passes away at 63... Emoni Bates wins Gatorade Basketball Player of the Year as a sophomore... University of Cincinnati drops men's soccer program... Chip Ganassi Racing cuts ties with Kyle Larson... Barack Obama endorses Joe Biden... The Olympics could even be in danger next summer... Customers take groceries from Forest Hill Loblaws mistakenly left unlocked Easter Sunday... NYC death toll now over 10,000... Trump halts World Health Organization funding over handling of coronavirus outbreak
The inside story behind Tom Brady’s fake social media newspaper, the “TB Times,” from the people who helped create it [FOX]
An inside look at The Last Dance from The Athletic's Richard Deitsch [Athletic]
Our Pandemic Summer [Atlantic]
A Season of Loss: Inside Sabrina Ionescu's Last College Season (Always read Mirin Fader) [BR]
