Barack Obama Listed as 'Former Chicago Resident' During 'The Last Dance' Interview
By Ryan Phillips | Apr 19 2020
Former president Barack Obama was among the cavalcade of high-profile interviews during the first episode of The Last Dance. In a hilarious decision, the producers listed the 44th president of the United States as a "former Chicago resident." Not "former president of the United States," nope just a normal Chicago resident who moved on.
Think I'm kidding? I'm not:
That's hilarious. It wasn't just Obama who got an odd treatment. During a section about Scottie Pippen's college years, Bill Clinton was listed as "former Arkansas governor."
To be fair, the producers likely chose to do that because they were referring to how both men related to the story at the time they were discussing. When Jordan was a young player, Obama was a Chicago resident. When Pippen was in college at Central Arkansas, Clinton was governor of Arkansas.
In the end, it makes sense based on the story the documentary was telling. It was just a little jarring in the moment.