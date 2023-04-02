The Baltimore Orioles Suffered the Worst Loss of the MLB Season
The Baltimore Orioles have not won a World Series in 40 years. If you think they might be cursed, well, look no further than the end of their second game of this season. With an 8-7 lead and two outs, closer Felix Bautista got Masataka Yoshida to pop the ball up to Ryan McKenna in left field. McKenna dropped it. Two pitches later, Adam Duvall hit the walk-off home run.
This is brutal. The announcer called it "devastating and demoralizing" and what else can you really say?
Hopefully, McKenna can bounce back from this because this was rough. As for the Orioles and their fans, this probably feels way too familiar after finishing in last place four of the last six seasons. If there's a worse loss than this on the Orioles schedule, nobody needs to see it.