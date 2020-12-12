The Final Play of Ball State-Western Michigan Was Chaos
By Liam McKeone | Dec 12, 2020, 3:39 PM EST
Ball State and Western Michigan faced off on Saturday for what would make for a generally uninteresting end-of-season MAC matchup. Until the final play, that is.
Ball State kicked a field goal late to go up 30-27. In a desperation play, Western Michigan ran the classic "lateral the ball as much as you can and see what happens" strategy. What ensued next was absolute chaos.
Some serious AND THE BAND IS ON THE FIELD vibes going on here. And then, to top it all off, the broadcast dropped as the referee was explaining precisely what had occurred. Sadly, the touchdown didn't count as the referee ruled one of the laterals was an illegal forward pass.
But still. Insanity! Gotta love some MACtion. There really isn't anything like college football.