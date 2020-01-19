UFC Introduces Myles Garrett During PPV, Ignores Baker Mayfield and His Spectacular Hat
By Stephen Douglas | Jan 18 2020
Conor McGregor and Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone headline UFC 246 tonight in Las Vegas. As usual, the stars came out to watch McGregor. Tonight the NFL was especially well-represented with Tom Brady, Christian McCaffery and Raiders owner, Mark Davis.
Suspended Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett was also there and he brought a friend who chose to wear a very large hat. Wait a second... Why it's Cleveland Browns starting quarterback, Baker Mayfield! The UFC either had no idea who he was or chose to punish him for his hat choice. Either way, congratulations to the Cleveland Browns for being embarrassed during the playoffs for the first time in nearly two decades.