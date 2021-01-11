Baker Mayfield Trolls Colin Cowherd With Backwards Hat After Destroying the Steelers
By Kyle Koster | Jan 11, 2021, 8:58 AM EST
On Friday, Colin Cowherd forecasted very bad things for Baker Mayfield because a quarterback who wears his hat backwards is, in his eyes, cruising for a playoff bruising. We all had a medium-deep laugh over it because, come on, man.
Mayfield, wearing a league-approved football helmet the proper way on Sunday night, responded by completing 21-of-34 passes for 263 yards and three touchdowns in Cleveland's drought-ending slaughter of the hated Pittsburgh Steelers. The relative shock of a 28-0 start and potentially-retiring Ben Roethlisberger did little to dull Mayfield's awareness slider postgame as he took the opportunity to acknowledge Cowherd's comments in a subtle but no less triumphant way.
It's been a long, winding road for Mayfield and Cowherd since the powerful pundit made it his mission to have a two-sided feud with the mercurial signal-caller. Through all the twists and turns and viral posts, Mayfield has never held such a significant lead over his nemesis on whatever scoreboard they're using.
And yet, one gets the sense that that Fox Sports' most prolific voice will wake up with a smile on his face. He's made no secret about his fondness for getting one wrong once in a while. And if people are talking about your content, perhaps it doesn't matter if it's positive or negative.
It's one way to live. A lucrative one. But still not for everyone.