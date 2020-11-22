Baker Mayfield Still Making Some Hilariously Awful Throws
By Stephen Douglas | Nov 22, 2020, 1:50 PM EST
Baker Mayfield is at it again throwing bad footballs. This time on a drive in the first quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles Mayfield shows his range by under-throwing and over-throwing teammates within moments of each other.
First, Mayfield underthrew Harrison Bryant, who had his man beat in the end zone. The ball was thrown so poorly that it resulted in a pass interference call. Then, on the next play, he overthrew a wide open Austin Hooper in the back of the end zone.
Having seen enough out of Mayfield, the Browns then ran the ball without any success on third and fourth downs before turning it over on downs. Luckily, they were able to capitalize on that field position when Carson Wentz threw an even worse pass that was returned for a touchdown. Just the way Cleveland drew it up.