Baker Mayfield Takes Shot at Rex Ryan Over Browns Criticism By Ryan Phillips | Sep 25 2019 Jason Miller/Getty Images

Baker Mayfield endured some withering criticism from Rex Ryan this week, who called the second-year Browns quarterback "overrated as hell." On Wednesday he fired back.

Mayfield issued the following burn when responding to a question about Ryan's comments:

Browns QB Baker Mayfield on Rex Ryan's criticism: "In the wise words of Freddie Kitchens, if you don't wear orange and brown, you don't matter. And Rex Ryan doesn't have any colors right now for a reason." — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) September 25, 2019

Oh man, that's a deep burn. Ryan is taking shots at Mayfield while out of the NFL. The 24-year-old latched on to that and let it rip. Mayfield isn't the first Brown to return fire at Ryan over this week's comments; head coach Freddie Kitchens labeled the criticism "asinine".

Mayfield is not having a great year and neither are the Browns so far. Cleveland is 1-2 and Mayfield is struggling. He's completed just 56.9 percent of his passes for 805 yards, with three touchdowns and five interceptions. He clearly needs to be better for the Browns to have any chance at the postseason.

In the meantime, I'm good with him taking shots at Rex Ryan because it's hilarious.