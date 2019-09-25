Baker Mayfield Takes Shot at Rex Ryan Over Browns Criticism
By Ryan Phillips | Sep 25 2019
Baker Mayfield endured some withering criticism from Rex Ryan this week, who called the second-year Browns quarterback "overrated as hell." On Wednesday he fired back.
Mayfield issued the following burn when responding to a question about Ryan's comments:
Oh man, that's a deep burn. Ryan is taking shots at Mayfield while out of the NFL. The 24-year-old latched on to that and let it rip. Mayfield isn't the first Brown to return fire at Ryan over this week's comments; head coach Freddie Kitchens labeled the criticism "asinine".
Mayfield is not having a great year and neither are the Browns so far. Cleveland is 1-2 and Mayfield is struggling. He's completed just 56.9 percent of his passes for 805 yards, with three touchdowns and five interceptions. He clearly needs to be better for the Browns to have any chance at the postseason.
In the meantime, I'm good with him taking shots at Rex Ryan because it's hilarious.