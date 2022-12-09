Baker Mayfield Completes First Pass For the Rams After Two Days on the Roster
Baker Mayfield joined the Los Angeles Rams on Tuesday. On Thursday he started the team's second series of the night against the Las Vegas Raiders. Mayfield completed his first pass attempt, a 21-yard throw to Van Jefferson out of play-action. The drive stalled out a few plays later, but things have been worse!
Considering Baker completed just 57 percent of his passes in seven games with the Carolina Panthers this season before he asked to be released, going 1-for-2 on his first drive with the Rams isn't that bad. The question is how much action will he see tonight. Considering he got in on the second drive of the game Sean McVay must not feel like he has that much going on with his other options.