VIDEO: Baker Mayfield Rips Reporter and Storms Out of Press Conference By Ryan Phillips | Oct 30 2019

Baker Mayfield was not having it on Wednesday. During his weekly press conference, Mayfield got into it with reporter Tony Grossi and stormed out of the press room.

Check it out:

Baker Mayfield got into a heated moment with a reporter and walked out of his weekly press conference. #Browns pic.twitter.com/lSGxos3Ce8 — clevelanddotcom (@clevelanddotcom) October 30, 2019

The question that caused that blowup had to do with the Browns' final drive of the first half. The team's two-minute drill looked really disjointed and the Browns weren't getting plays off quickly. Obviously, Mayfield had his reasons for that but Grossi kept pushing.

This will certainly generate headlines. When a quarterback is winning games and playing well, he's free to storm out of press conferences, rip reporters and do whatever he wants. But when that same quarterback is struggling to do anything on offense, losing games, and having a wildly disappointing season, this probably isn't the way he wants to act.

Sometimes quarterbacks have to stand there and answer dumb questions. It comes with the territory when you play that position. On Wednesday, Mayfield couldn't do that.

Mayfield's full press conference is below:

QB Baker Mayfield at the podium. https://t.co/0YX5Ui9NWY — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) October 30, 2019

UPDATE: Mayfield tweeted the following statement out shortly after the incident.