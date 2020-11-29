Baker Mayfield Misses Broad Side of Barn and Wide Open Receiver in the End Zone
By Stephen Douglas | Nov 29, 2020, 2:11 PM EST
Baker Mayfield threw his umpteenth bad pass of the NFL season today. This time, firing a ball over the head of a wide-open Rashard Higgins on what should have been an easy touchdown pass. Every single week it is the same exact thing.
And there are numbers to back up the results of the eye test.
Mayfield threw another bad ball to a covered receiver on the next play, but that one was obviously nowhere near as egregious as this bad throw. Mayfield remains incapable of putting together a full game despite whatever talents he may possess. It must be incredibly frustrating for everyone involved.