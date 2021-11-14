Baker Mayfield Hurt After Taking Big Hit From Patriots' Matthew Judon
The Cleveland Browns walked into Gillette Stadium today hoping to steal a win from a rolling New England Patriots team despite the absence of Nick Chubb, their most important player. Through two and a half quarters, that hope was pretty firmly crushed into the ground. The Browns had a great opening drive before the Patriots' defense put the clamps on and made Baker Mayfield's life miserable. Aided by some great Mac Jones throws, New England was up 31-7 with about five minutes to go in the third quarter.
Mayfield dropped back to pass, trying to rally some energy from Cleveland. Some confusion on the offensive line led to a free run at the quarterback for Matthew Judon, the Patriots' best defender and pass-rusher. He took advantage and hammered Mayfield, who tried to get up but fell back to the turf and appeared to be in serious pain.
Ouch. The Browns probably want to block Judon.
Mayfield was helped off the field by trainers and was relieved by Case Keenum. The Browns are now in the mode where they should hope to leave Foxborough without losing anybody else to injury.