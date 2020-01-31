Baker Mayfield: "I've Put My Foot In My Mouth A Lot This Year"
By William Pitts | Jan 31 2020
The Cleveland Browns had many, many issues during their disappointing 2019 season, and while he certainly wasn't their most glaring one, quarterback Baker Mayfield and his disturbing regression from the prior season certainly contributed to the team's lackluster 6-10 finish.
On top of Mayfield's on-field performance, one of the many off-field subplots running through the Browns' season was Mayfield's spat with ESPN analyst and former NFL head coach Rex Ryan. In September, after Ryan called him "overrated as hell" on the morning show Get Up, Mayfield fired back by saying, "If you don't wear orange and brown, you don't matter, and Rex Ryan doesn't have any colors right now for a reason."
With the dust settled, Mayfield appeared on Get Up this morning, coming face to face with Ryan for the first time since their war of words.
"I mean, let’s just be honest, I put my foot in my mouth a lot this past year,” said Mayfield. “And I’m going to internalize that, and I think that’s the way I need to handle it.”
Throughout the interview Mayfield came across as a changed man from the one who once pointedly clashed with fans after a game. Perhaps he'll apply the lessons of 2019's failure to 2020 has new head coach Kevin Stefanski comes in.