Baker Mayfield, Donovan Peoples-Jones Pull Off Incredible Hail Mary
Baker Mayfield and the Cleveland Brows had been struggling on offense for the entire first half against the Arizona Cardinals, until one big play.
As the clock expired in the first half, Mayfield dropped back from his own 43-yard line and launched a ball into the end zone. Donovan Peoples-Jones timed his jump perfectly and secured it for a brilliant, 57-yard Hail Mary completion.
Check this out:
What an incredible play for the Browns. It was Mayfield's second touchdown connection to Peoples-Jones in the half and cut Arizona's lead to 23-14 at the break.
Mayfield was having a rough day up until that point. He fumbled the ball away after a sack and threw a terrible interception on back-to-back plays early in the second quarter. Other than that he's just seemed off all day like he's regressing. Meanwhile, Kyler Murray and the Cardinals are getting whatever they want on offense.
Maybe this Hail Mary will spark the Browns.