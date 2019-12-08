Baker Mayfield Criticizes Browns Trainers for How They Handled Odell Beckham Jr. By Ryan Glasspiegel | Dec 08 2019 Baker Mayfield and Odell Beckham Jr. | Kirk Irwin/Getty Images

For better or worse, Baker Mayfield always speaks his mind. This morning news emerged that Odell Beckham Jr. will need offseason surgery to repair a sports hernia that has been bothering him all year (coincidentally or not, news also came out that he wants a trade). After a Browns victory over the Bengals today, Mayfield addressed the Beckham injury news by criticizing the team's trainers:

"It wasn't handled the right way in our training room. It is what it is."



Baker Mayfield spoke candidly about OBJ's lingering injury. pic.twitter.com/GhO4BI8E0Z — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) December 8, 2019

It's nearly impossible to imagine any other marquee quarterback in the league throwing his team's training staff under the bus like this. This is the type of thing that you can live with if said quarterback's team is rolling, but given the season the Browns have had it's just going to create more turmoil for the team.

UPDATE: Mayfield tweets that he did not intend to throw the medical staff under the bus: