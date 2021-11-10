Baker Mayfield Is Quietly Putting Together His Best Season
While most of the news surrounding the Cleveland Browns has centered on Odell Beckham Jr.'s drama and departure from the franchise, there's another story going largely uncovered. Baker Mayfield has one year left on his contract and is approaching extension territory. What's also gone undiscussed is that Mayfield is quietly putting together his best season in the NFL.
The Browns have been a bit disappointing coming off a season where they actually won a playoff game. They're 5-4 and sit in third in the AFC North. That said, Mayfield has been solid.
So far on the year, the 26-year-old quarterback is completing 66.7 percent of his passes (a career-high) and has thrown for 1,917 yards, with eight touchdowns and three interceptions. He also currently has career-highs in quarterback rating (99.4) and yards per attempt (8.5). That's despite being sacked 24 times and being under consistent duress in the pocket.
Mayfield has been good, reducing his turnovers and being far more efficient with his attempts. The problem for the former No. 1 overall pick is that the Browns win or lose with their running game. They are currently second in the NFL averaging 160.2 yards per game. The passing attack ranks 25th, averaging 219.9 yards per game Mayfield isn't the focus of the attack at all and that will hurt him when it comes time to negotiate an extension.
It's great for the Browns that Mayfield has gotten better and is putting together an excellent season. But the current situation isn't the best for his wallet. The two sides will likely come to an agreement on an extension, but it won't be of the size Mayfield wants.