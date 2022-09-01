Baker Mayfield Already Denying Saying Things as Panthers Quarterback
Baker Mayfield will start Week 1 for the Carolina Panthers against the Cleveland Browns. Earlier this week Buffalo Bills reporter Cynthia Fredlund went on a podcast and said that during a brief interaction with Mayfield following the Browns - Bills preseason game he said that he was going to f--k up the Browns. Yesterday, Mayfield denied having ever said it.
"Well, first I didn't say it. Obviously, I mean, everyone's going to write whatever story they want. There's history that I played there the last four years. I'm an extremely competitive person. Everybody knows that. If I wasn't wanting to win then there would a really big issue of me being quarterback here. I want to win in everything I do. That'll never change. Now, that is not how I phrased it. It's not even what I said."
Maybe it's the fact that Myles Garrett caught wind of his comment, but seems pretty weak. Is there anyone who really, honestly thinks this is anything but Mayfield trying to walk back bulletin board material? Does this not seem like the exact kind of thing that Baker Mayfield would say if someone told him to kick the Browns' ass? Why would Freuland make this up?
He hasn't even played a regular season game for the Panthers and he already has taken issue with the way he's being quoted in Buffalo. Good for him not saying "fake news," I guess.