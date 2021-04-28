Baker Mayfield Also Believes in Bigfoot
Baker Mayfield spoke with media on a Zoom call yesterday. Mayfield gets to sit back and enjoy the 2021 NFL Draft telecast this year as he's coming off his best season as a pro and the first Cleveland Browns playoff victory in a quarter century. He doesn't care who the Browns pick with the No. 26 pick. Probably because he knows it won't be quarterback. So there isn't much interesting there, but did you know he believes in Bigfoot? Via the Akron Beacon Journal:
“I'm a firm believer in UFOs and Sasquatch. It's real. I saw it,” he said. “I'm glad the Navy finally confirmed some more pictures. Now everybody doesn't think I'm as crazy. I believe.”
Remember that? It hasn't even been two months since Mayfield's UFO encounter baited Colin Cowherd into an I prefer quarterbacks who haven't seen aliens take. And now he has told the world be believes in Sasquatch.
However you may feel about aliens and Sasquatch, this is the kind of person the Cleveland Browns need at quarterback. They need someone who believes in the impossible. They need someone who thinks the Browns could win a Super Bowl.