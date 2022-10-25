Bailey Zappe Singing 'Stacy's Mom' on the Bench After Replacing Mac Jones
The New England Patriots offense got off to a slow start against the Chicago Bears on Monday Night Football with Mac Jones under center. So Bill Belichick turned to Bailey Zappe who played well while Jones was out with an injury. The Patriots felt an immediate spark with Zappe at quarterback as he completed his first four pass attempts for 97 yards and a touchdown and the Pats scored 14 consecutive points.
Zappe was feeling it on the field and was also feeling the in-stadium music choices as he was shown signing along to "Stacy's Mom" by Fountains of Wayne on ESPN.
For Zappe, who was born in 1999, this must be considered an oldie. Perhaps he remembers his parents signing along with the 2003 hit as they were driving him to preschool. Ugh.