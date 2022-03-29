'Hard Knocks' Gives Lions Life, Bad Will Smith-Chris Rock Takes, and Kevin Burkhardt's New Gig
The Detroit Lions have been selected for HBO's Hard Knocks, presenting a tremendous opportunity to reintroduce the world to Dan Campbell. Why the franchise has a chance to change the narrative and capture the lovable loser bandwagon. Plus, Fox Sports is sliding Kevin Burkhardt into the No. 1 booth as salaries explode elsewhere. Which strategy will win out? And finally, the Will Smith-Chris Rock Oscars incident created a Top-5 internet day of the century. On the bliss of not having a take.