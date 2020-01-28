Bachelor Contestant Victoria F. Shouted 'Kobe!' as The Bachelor Missed a Jumper on a Date
By Stephen Douglas | Jan 28 2020
On last night's episode of The Bachelor, Peter "The Bachelor" Weber took the lower-case bachelorettes to Cleveland where he treated Victoria F. to a very special date at Cedar Point. During the date they enjoyed a special concert given by Victoria's country singer ex-boyfriend, Chase Rice. It was awkward.
Rice went on Fitz in the Morning on Tuesday and confirmed that he was not in on the surprise which makes it twice as dirty. Via USA TODAY:
Rice said he "knew she (Fuller) was going on the show," and mentioned it to his manager when "Bachelor" producers booked his show. He said: "They were like, ‘Don’t even worry about that. They’re not going to do that to you. That’s a weird coincidence, but they’re not gonna — there’s no way they would do that to you. They’ve never brought somebody else in like that and surprised the guest on the show.' "
So why is this on a sports website? Because Peter and Victoria F. shot some hoops on one of the carnival baskets at the end of the show and as Peter shot a jumper, Victoria F. shouted, "Kobe!"
It's unclear if this was in the original cut of the episode or they added it in after the news of Kobe Bryant's death, but judging by the stunt they pulled earlier in the episode with Chase Rice, anything is possible.