Roundup: Avril Lavigne Dating Tyga; Geno Smith Gets $105 Million; Lamar Jackson, Josh Jacobs Set For Franchise Tag
California is bracing for another round of snow ... Russian troops being forced to fight with shovels ... The toxic red tide has returned to Florida ... Stocks were up to start the week ... Housing market momentum is stalling ... Four Americans kidnapped from a minivan in Mexico ... Congress may be pushed to act on TikTok ... Alex Gibney is working on an Elon Musk documentary ... Avril Lavigne appears to be dating Tyga ... Tyler Perry in talks to buy BET ... Seahawks hand Geno Smith big three-year deal ... Ravens plan to use franchise tag on Lamar Jackson ... Raiders will franchise tag Josh Jacobs ... Furman earns first NCAA tournament bid in 43 years ...
Mamba Mentality and Gasol Grit: Why Kobe and Pau are forever linked [ESPN]
Why Lamar Jackson will win contract dispute with the Ravens [Fox Sports]
All the streaming boxes suck now [The Verge]
C.J. Stroud was the best quarterback at the combine [Yahoo Sports]
Quinn Ewers and Arch Manning battle for Texas quarterback job [The Athletic]
The Packers don't seem to want Aaron Rodgers back [The Big Lead]
The first trailer for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem is out.
Shohei Ohtani is still good at baseball.
WWE legend John Cena is going to WrestleMania.
Honest trailers: Bloodsport.
Steve Winwood -- "Roll With It"