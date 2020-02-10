Australian Rugby Mascot "Brumby Jack" Vomits on the Sidelines During Game
Feb 10 2020
Brumby Jack, the mascot for the University of Canberra Brumbies, a Super Rugby team in Australia. Brumby Jack was not feeling well on Anzac Day and threw up on the sideline during the game. [via Reddit]
