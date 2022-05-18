The Big Lead
Internet

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison Trucks Child During Soccer Match

Liam McKeone
Prime Minister Scott Morrison Campaigns In Devonport
Prime Minister Scott Morrison Campaigns In Devonport / Asanka Ratnayake/GettyImages
facebooktwitter

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison was on the island of Tasmania on Wednesday and visited the Dervenport Strikes Football Club. Morrison decided he'd participate in a quick soccer scrimmage among the eight-year-old players and ended up trucking a child by accident.

Oops! Here are some high-definition pictures of the incident, appropriately captioned "Prime Minister Scott Morrison Campaigns in Devonport."

Scott Morrison
Prime Minister Scott Morrison Campaigns In Devonport / Asanka Ratnayake/GettyImages

And the aftermath:

Scott Morrison
Prime Minister Scott Morrison Campaigns In Devonport / Asanka Ratnayake/GettyImages

The eight-year-old, named Luca Fauvette, was reportedly unbothered by the politician's foul on the pitch and immediately got up to keep playing. As children do.

Morrison later posted a follow-up on Instagram addressing the incident.

This is why all politicians should play sports as often as possible during re-election cycles.

facebooktwitter