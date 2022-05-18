Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison Trucks Child During Soccer Match
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison was on the island of Tasmania on Wednesday and visited the Dervenport Strikes Football Club. Morrison decided he'd participate in a quick soccer scrimmage among the eight-year-old players and ended up trucking a child by accident.
Oops! Here are some high-definition pictures of the incident, appropriately captioned "Prime Minister Scott Morrison Campaigns in Devonport."
And the aftermath:
The eight-year-old, named Luca Fauvette, was reportedly unbothered by the politician's foul on the pitch and immediately got up to keep playing. As children do.
Morrison later posted a follow-up on Instagram addressing the incident.
This is why all politicians should play sports as often as possible during re-election cycles.