Check Out This 70-Shot Tennis Rally at the Australian Open
The Australian Open is underway and that's great for people who are up in the middle of the night feeding a baby and for tennis fans at-large as well. And there's nothing that get the juices flowing like an extended rally, which Jason Kubler and Karen Khachanov were more than happy to provide during their match today. No fewer than 70 shots were required to determine the point for Kubler, who hopefully sought immediate and ample electrolyte relief.
See, we celebrate this when it happens on the court but if it happened in baseball everyone would be up in arms about pace-of-play issues. Hardly seems fair.
Khachanov eventually prevailed in the match.
As cool as 70 shots are, it's nowhere close to the record for a point, which was set by Jean Hepner and Vicky Nelson in 1984 when the had a 29-minute, 643-shot detour.