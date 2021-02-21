Australian Open Fans Booed Vaccinations After Novak Djokovic's Win
By Stephen Douglas | Feb 21, 2021, 8:27 AM EST
Novak Djokovic defeated Daniil Medvedev (7-5, 6-2, 6-2) to win his 9th Australian Open. It was his third straight Aussie Open and 18th major overall. After the match Tennis Australia president Jayne Hrdlicka addressed the crowd during the trophy presentation. When she mentioned COVID-19 vaccinations a vocal portion of fans in attendance booed.
They booed vaccines. Shortly after that they booed the Victorian government. The tournament was played in front of just 50% capacity crowds this year because of the pandemic.
There have been a number of anti-mask and anti-lockdown protests in Australia, which should make you feel good to know that America is not the only country inhabited by idiots.
How fitting that they got to do this in front of Novak Djokovic who said he was opposed to the vaccine last year and then held an exhibition tournament in Serbia that ended with he and his wife testing positive. He also complained about accommodations at the US Open ahead of his fourth round finish.