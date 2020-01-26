Australian Open Fan Screams "Shut Up D-Head" During Coco Gauff - Sofia Kenin Match
By Stephen Douglas | Jan 25 2020
Coco Gauff and Sofia Kenin met in the fourth round of the Australian Open. The two Americans were playing in front of an Australian crowd that was kind of raucous, especially for a tennis crowd. At least a few people in the stands were noisy enough to break with usual polite tennis fan culture. There were chants and people yelling things and at one point a guy got frustrated enough to shout back "Shut up d*ckhead" as Kenin was preparing to serve.
While this was probably against usual tennis fan etiquette, it was the perfect response. Especially in Australia. Compounded by the fact that the chair umpire then said, "Thank you," makes it even better.