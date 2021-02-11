The Big Lead
Australian Open Fan Ejected After Giving Rafael Nadal the Finger

By Stephen Douglas | Feb 11, 2021, 12:11 PM EST

2021 Australian Open: Day 4
A fan at the Australian Open flipped off Rafael Nadal. | Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

Rafael Nadal defeated American Michael Mmoh (6-1, 6-4, 6-2) in the second round of the Australian Open on Thursday. The match was delayed in the second set as a fan was ejected after causing a commotion and giving Nadal the finger. It was quite a scene.

As you can see in the video, announcers thought she might have been over-served, but even if she was stone sober, she definitely made a "goose" of herself, which is something we should definitely say in America from now on. Rafa's reaction to the whole scene was also delightful.

And we thought LeBron James would have the best interaction with a spectator this year. Hard to imagine what will top this.