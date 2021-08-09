Aussie Men's Basketball Team Singing Men at Work Possibly an Unscripted Fosters Ad
By Stephen Douglas
The Australian Men's Olympic Basketball Team (AMOBT?) won their first Olympic medal over the weekend with a win in the bronze medal game against Luka Doncic and Slovenia. The medal was a long time coming for the Boomers who have finished just short of the podium in fourth place four times since 1988. To celebrate breaking out of that streak they cracked some beers and sang Men at Work.
If you suggested this exact scenario took place without video evidence, people would think you were stereotyping or maybe describing an old Fosters commercial.
"Down Under" was released in November 1981, five full years before Aron Baynes, the oldest player on Team AUS, was born. There's a reason this was considered a timeless classic.