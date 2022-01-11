Australian News Anchors Caught Ripping Novak Djokovic Between Segments
Two anchors for 7 News Melbourne let their true feelings for Novak Djokovic be known between segments during a broadcast. The two were discussing the Djokovic situation and his visa issues, and both agreed that he's an "asshole."
On Tuesday it was revealed that Djokovic lied on his immigration form, by claiming he hadn't traveled for 14 days before arriving in Australia. He was seen in Spain and Serbia in the past two weeks, prompting a new round of questions about his entry into Australia.
While both anchors conceded they weren't sure if the Australian government acted properly in detaining Djokovic, they both agreed he's a jerk.
Here's the clip:
The money quote leads this off, "Whatever way you look at it, Novak Djokovic is a lying, sneaky, asshole."
Well, it's clear things are going great for Djokovic Down Under.