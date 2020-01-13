VIDEO: Auston Matthews Pulled Off a Super Casual Stick Flip
By Ryan Phillips | Jan 12 2020
Auston Matthews is one of the NHL's best young players, as the 22-year-old Toronto Maple Leafs center is already a four-time All-Star. But it's the little things that make a player a star and on Sunday we saw Matthews do a little thing that was absolutely awesome.
During Toronto's matchup against the Florida Panthers on Sunday, Matthews saw a teammates stick laying on the ice. Rather than just keep skating by, he took his stick and flipped the one laying on the ice up in the air with a backhand, and it went right into his teammate's hands. It was incredibly casual, perfectly timed and brilliant.
Check this out:
That was awesome.
Entering Sunday, Matthews had scored 31 goals and had notched 23 assists, while being a plus-17 in 45 games on the season. His 31 goals are second in the NHL and he's on pace to obliterate his previous career-highs in goals, assists and points. He's a legit star, but little things like the stick flip make him even cooler.