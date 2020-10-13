Austin Riley's Homer Actually Hit Different
By Kyle Koster | Oct 13, 2020, 10:31 AM EDT
The Atlanta Braves perhaps spent all season sacrificing to the gods of Maddux, Smoltz, Glavine, and Avery and have been rewarded with otherworldly pitching this postseason. Four of their six consecutive wins have come via shutout and last night the staff kept the potent Los Angeles Dodgers offense to a single plate-crosser.
Austin Riley broke a 1-1 tie in the ninth inning with what would prove to be a game-winning blast. The missile thankfully hit a façade so one of the brave 17,000 or so fans in attendance didn't get hurt. Meaning we can all delight in the sheer and visceral power without pause for reflection or humanity.
Just listen to the sound off the bat. It's so satisfying.
The real star here though isn't the bat speed or concentration. It's the sound mixing. Fox, in their infinite wisdom, has turned that home plate audio slider all the way up to 11. And we couldn't be happier about it. The wooden crunch sounds like the BFG chomping into an enormous apple.
Why stop there? Why not take a good thing and make it a great thing. Here's hoping tonight all contact sounds like an F-18 taking off.