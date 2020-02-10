Aussie Rules Fan Punches Woman While Another Fan Threatens to Punch Opposing Player
By victor.test | Feb 10 2020
Isaac Smith was confronted by the crowd after taking the ball over the line in the second term #AFLFinals http://t.co/HG7nDGKV9y — #AFLFinals (@AFL) September 25, 2015
Hawthorn beat Fremantle today to reach the AFL Grand Final. You know, the major Aussie Football event that started a feud between Meatloaf and Australia so many years ago? It’s a pretty big deal. People get intense. Especially, Fremantle fans. During the loss one fan threatened to punch a Hawthorn player. And another actually did throw a punch – at a female fan. Fremantle, the San Francisco of Australia.