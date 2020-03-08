AUDIO: WEEI Host Calls LeBron and Kyrie Douches in Bizarre Sports Update
By Ryan Glasspiegel | Mar 08 2020
I saw this tweet from grizzled sports talk radio listener BackAftaThis and a response from Linda Cohn and couldn't imagine what I was going to be in for. The result, of WEEI host Patrick Gilroy randomly dropping in his opinion that LeBron James and Kyrie Irving are douches into a sports update read, was genuinely astonishing to me:
It'd be one thing if this was someone online giving an extemporaneous opinion, but it's pretty wild to see that on a legacy terrestrial radio station.