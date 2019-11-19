Audio: Someone Farted on MSNBC's Hardball With Chris Matthews
By Stephen Douglas | Nov 18 2019
Rep. Eric Swalwell appeared on Hardball With Chris Matthews on MSNBC on Monday night. During the interview ... something happened. Congressman Swalwell was answering a question when a loud fart noise was picked up by the broadcast.
Swalwell was asked about the noise by a reporter. He said it wasn't him and he didn't hear it.
So who was it? Matthews? Swalwell? A third party? A passerby? A prankster with access to a microphone? It is unlikely anyone ever comes forward and takes credit for the presumed fart.
Update: Here is the "official" response from the Hardball team. All I will say is... Sure. Recreate it.