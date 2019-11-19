Audio: Someone Farted on MSNBC's Hardball With Chris Matthews By Stephen Douglas | Nov 18 2019 Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Rep. Eric Swalwell appeared on Hardball With Chris Matthews on MSNBC on Monday night. During the interview ... something happened. Congressman Swalwell was answering a question when a loud fart noise was picked up by the broadcast.

OMFG SOUND ON pic.twitter.com/StziH3Yh49 — Andrew Lawrence (@ndrew_lawrence) November 19, 2019

Oh my god Chris Matthews just ripped a loud fart while interviewing Eric Swalwell on live tv. This is 100% real it just happened, I’m dying pic.twitter.com/pBs4CYR87k — Katie Notopoulos (@katienotopoulos) November 19, 2019

Swalwell was asked about the noise by a reporter. He said it wasn't him and he didn't hear it.

NEWS: SWALWELL denies it was him who farted on MSNBC: pic.twitter.com/IYmHwYfuGf — Addy Baird (@addysue) November 19, 2019

So who was it? Matthews? Swalwell? A third party? A passerby? A prankster with access to a microphone? It is unlikely anyone ever comes forward and takes credit for the presumed fart.

Update: Here is the "official" response from the Hardball team. All I will say is... Sure. Recreate it.