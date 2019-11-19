The Big LeadThe Big Lead
Audio: Someone Farted on MSNBC's Hardball With Chris Matthews

By Stephen Douglas | Nov 18 2019

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - AUGUST 02: Chris Matthews host of 'Hardball' speaks during the 'MSNBC' panel during the NBC Universal portion of the 2011 Summer TCA Tour held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on August 2, 2011 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)
Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Rep. Eric Swalwell appeared on Hardball With Chris Matthews on MSNBC on Monday night. During the interview ... something happened. Congressman Swalwell was answering a question when a loud fart noise was picked up by the broadcast.

Swalwell was asked about the noise by a reporter. He said it wasn't him and he didn't hear it.

So who was it? Matthews? Swalwell? A third party? A passerby? A prankster with access to a microphone? It is unlikely anyone ever comes forward and takes credit for the presumed fart.

Update: Here is the "official" response from the Hardball team. All I will say is... Sure. Recreate it.