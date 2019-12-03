AUDIO: Chris Russo Was Very Disappointed By 'The Irishman' By Ryan Glasspiegel | Dec 03 2019 Premiere Of Netflix's "The Irishman" - Arrivals | Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images

Give The Irishman this: Love it or hate it, people are talking about it. There haven't been any indifferent takes about Martin Scorcese's Netflix film, and that of course wasn't going to be the case with the always-opinionated Chris Russo:

ICYMI: @MadDogUnleashed with his review of the #Irishman for those who missed it! pic.twitter.com/AA0wImMPD8 — Mad Dog Sports Radio (@MadDogRadio) December 3, 2019

If you're of the opinion that two minutes is too long to commit to his take like he was of the opinion that 3.5 hours was too long for the movie, he said we've seen these actors in archetypal mob films a million times, that it was not "must-see," and while there were interesting historical scenes involving the Kennedys and Jimmy Hoffa, he was ultimately "very disappointed."

My two cents is that the movie wasn't too long until like the last 15 minutes, but at that point it just droned on and on and also who cares. I don't know if I'd label it as must-see, but I'm glad I did so I'm not left out of the conversation and there's a lot worse content out there too. Right off the top of my head, think of how much time we're all gonna squander over the next month watching bowl games in empty stadiums and players we couldn't name.