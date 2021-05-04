Auburn's New $90 Million Football Facility Features Bean Bag Chairs, Toilet Paper Hanging From Ceiling
The Aubrun Tigers are getting a new football facility that will cost a shade under $100 million. Today they released a computerized look at what the facility will look like inside and out. It is a spectacular use of $91.9 million. It looks amazing. It will also have toilet paper hanging form the ceiling.
Look, I get it. They toilet paper trees after they win games. It's one of college football's many unique and special traditions. But you know that at some point in the process of this deisgn someone who knew nothing about Auburn football had to have the toilet paper hanging form the ceiling explained to them and I really hope someone got video of that exchange.
I'm also a big fan of the showers being used for "post practice debris removal." And the helmet studio.
All in all, it should make the Auburn football players feel like millionaires until they go back to their dorm rooms.