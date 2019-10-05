VIDEO: Auburn's Derrick Brown Trips, Falls in Epic Big Guy Moment By Kyle Koster | Oct 05 2019 Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

Auburn-Florida has been a bit sloppy and a bit weird thus far, like a homemade party sub someone made with whatever was left in the fridge. But even that relative oddness could not prepare the masses for an epic moment in Big Guy history set in motion when Auburn's Derrick Brown picked up a Gators' fumble and set forth toward the end zone.

Just watch.

RUMBLE (for as long as you can) BIG FELLA! pic.twitter.com/xUhcbiLWPE — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) October 5, 2019

Brown is one of the best defensive players in the country and stands to go quite early in the NFL Draft. He also just ... fell ... while running, which is less than ideal. Brad Nessler deserves all the praise for quipping that the 35-yard line had made the tackle. That's ELITE deadpanning right there.

Funny as it was, the stumble cost the Tigers seven points as they immediately turned it back over to Florida.

Brown is listed at 6-foot-5, 318 pounds. Finally, we know the answer to that age-old question: if a big guy falls on the open field and everyone's watching, does the sound of laughter light up the world?

Decidedly yes, folks. Yes.