Roundup: Aubrey Plaza Joins 'WandaVision' Spin-Off; Astros Throw World Series No-Hitter; Becky Hammon Joining ESPN
English fans love to laugh at Christian Pulisic ... Fifteen years later, "Giving him the business" lives on ... Chris Hayes is tired of predicting the future ... Wasp facts ... Patrick Reed suing some more people ... How much would you pay to never hear about Mattress Mack again ... Aubrey Plaza joins cast of "WandaVision" spin-off ... DHS warns of threats ahead of midterms ... North Korea launched 23 missiles ... Protests rage in Brazil over Bolsonaro defeat ... "The Last of Us" will debut early in 2023 ... The Astros no-hit the Phillies in Game 4 of the World Series ... Luka Doncic made history ... Becky Hammon to join ESPN as NBA studio analyst ... U.S. attorney's office investigation Commanders finances ...
The weird-looking, fuel-efficient planes you could be flying in the future [Wall Street Journal]
Steven Spielberg: The origin story [The Hollywood Reporter]
The beginning of the end for Dan Snyder [The Ringer]
Selling the Commanders: The price tag and potential buyers [Sports Illustrated]
The Nets can't just push aside the Kyrie Irving situation [CBS Sports]
The Packers' failure to do anything at the trade deadline ended their season [The Big Lead]
The best thing you'll watch all day.
Avatar: The Way of Water has a new trailer.
The trailer for Spirited is out.
The Doors -- "Light My Fire"