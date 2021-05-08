Roundup: Aubrey Plaza Got Married; Chinese Rocket Debris Set to Crash; Zion Williamson Fractures Finger
Aubrey Plaza married long-time boyfriend Jeff Baena ... Trump Justice Department secretly obtained Washington Post reporters' phone records ... Former NFL player rescues trucker after train collision ... Chinese rocket debris to crash to Earth as early as Saturday ... California's population dropped for the first time ever ... Israel braces for weekend of violence ... 440 Capitol riot suspects arrested so far ... Dow jumps 200 points despite weak jobs report ... More COVID-19 vaccines near approval ... "Faces of Death" getting 21st Century makeover ... Cinemark inks new deal with five major studios ... Wade Miley no-hit the Indians Friday night ... TNT wants Wayne Gretzky for Barkley-like NHL role ... Brett Favre still hasn't paid back $600k in Mississippi welfare funds ... Zion Williamson out indefinitely with fractured finger ... Eagles claimed Kerryon Johnson off waivers ...
What to make of the Rangers' shocking week [The Ringer]
Comparing Albert Pujols' $240 million flop to other big deals [Yahoo Sports]
The Lakers, and we, deserved better this season [Sports Illustrated]
One oppressive economy begets another [The Atlantic]
NBA Top Shot's big sales boom may be over, but NFTs are here to stay [The Athletic]
The NBA bubble hangover is real [The Big Lead]
Keke Palmer faced down the Hot Ones gauntlet this week:
Conan O'Brien's interview with Flula Borg:
Alex Honnold breaks down climbing scenes from movies and TV:
Marcus Mumford and Punch Brothers -- "Farewell"
Now just Punch Brothers -- "Rye Whiskey"