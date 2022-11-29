Roundup: Aubrey Plaza's Moment; Mauna Loa Erupts; Astros Sign Jose Abreu
World's largest active volcano starts to erupt in Hawaii ... Aubrey Plaza is having a moment ... How could a crypto lender possibly go bankrupt ... Election deniers still hard at work ... Controversial call at the World Cup leads to manager getting a red card ... What did Twitter turn us into ... White House criticized China's COVID policy ... Raphael Warnick has doubled Herschel Walker's fundraising ... Buffalo supermarket gunman pleaded guilty ... Stock close lower over concerns from China protests ... Tyler Perry lands four-movie deal at Amazon ... Kevin Spacey booked a new role ... Auburn is hiring Hugh Freeze ... Portugal topped Uruguay on Monday ... Jose Abreu signing with the Astros ...
